Fugitive fails to hide from police

Norwalk police arrested Christopher M. Billick, 25, on the following warrants: violation of probation, persistent disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

Officers initially showed up to an Olive Street residence to handle a report of domestic violence. They arrested Jeffery K. Vincent on a charge of domestic violence, and discovered Billick as well.

“Billick was actually hiding in the residence, and one of the other occupants told the police that he was in there hiding,” Norwalk Sgt. James Montana said.

Billick reportedly was living in the residence prior to his arrest. He now is listed as homeless on the Huron County Sheriff’s inmate roster.

Earlier this month, his name was on the list of local fugitives released by law enforcement. Billick was arrested several times this year by Norwalk police, including twice in August for disorderly conduct. He also has spent time in court before — facing disorderly conduct and drug possession charges in prior years. As of Thursday, he was no longer in Huron County Jail.