Woman charged with stealing Santa Claus statue

Barberton Municipal Court has issued a summons for the 45-year-old woman. The charge is a first-degree misdemeanor.

According to police reports, the woman took the waist-high cloth statue from near an exit door as she was leaving Lake Cinema 8 the night of Dec. 22. Police asked the Barberton Herald to post security camera images of the woman on Facebook, and she returned the statue to the theater on Monday — four days after allegedly taking it — following a storm of social media activity. The posts about the stolen statue were shared hundreds of times.

“When she returned it, she told the person working that she didn’t mean to take it,” Detective Bob Russell said. “How you can take a Santa Claus statue accidentally is beyond me.”

The woman is not being identified because the Beacon Journal typically doesn’t name people charged with misdemeanors.

Russell said the woman complained to theater management earlier in her visit on Thursday. Managers appeased her with passes to see a movie for free at a later date.

“So not only did she get free passes,” the detective said, “but she also took Santa with her.”

The woman was accompanied by two children who were about 10 years old. The girls were not present when she stole the statue, police said.

The security images posted to social media caused an uproar in the Barberton community.

One woman said she was in the theater with the culprit and the two children. She said the three of them were “rude” and walked up and down the aisles. She said the group was loud and on their phones during a movie, so they were ejected from the theater.

Others, who were not witnesses, took the chance to lob inflammatory insults at the woman.

A few commenters expressed glee that the woman did the right thing in the end.

“At least she did the right thing and brought it back. Most wouldn’t have,” one woman said. “Then again, most people wouldn’t steal a Santa in the first place.”

