New inmates at the Huron County Jail from Dec. 23 through Dec. 26:

Bradon R. Burras, 19, 616 Greenwich Milan Townline Road, Norwalk — Assault
Marcus A. Clark, 27, 64 Eastwood Drive — Theft, obstructing official business, contempt, resisting arrest
Kelsey M. Mejia, 25, Toledo — Receiving stolen property
Peter J. Platte, 27, 13002 Wikel Road, Milan — Misconduct at an emergency
Taylor M. Radcliffe, 23, 975 Monroe St., Bellevue — Aggravated menacing
Johnathon M. Riggleman, 23, Old Mudbrook Road, Milan — Violation of probation
Hollis L. Sexton Jr., 29, Toledo — Obstructing official business
Elisha Velasco, 24, 755 Holiday Drive, Willard — Driving under 12 pt. suspension