Local man flown to Cleveland hospital after crash

The Norwalk post of the state Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, which took place at 6:40 p.m. at the intersection of New State and Hanville Corners roads in Fairfield Township.

One driver, John Blystone, 56, of North Fairfield, was taken by ambulance to Fisher-Titus Medical Center, from where he was flown by a LifeFlight helicopter to Cleveland MetroHealth Medical Center, troopers said. Blystone was the hospital’s emergency department, listed under serious condition at 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

Four of Blystone’s five passengers also were injured, as was one of the other two drivers.

Blystone was driving a 2012 Kia Sedona van west on Hanville Corner when he stopped for a stop sign at New State Road and then entered the intersection, leading to a collision with a northbound 2011 Chrysler 200 being driven by Austin Millis, 26, North Fairfield. Blystone’s van, which was hit on the driver’s side, overturned and struck the left rear of a third vehicle, a southbound 2015 Ford F-150 being driven by Aaron Butte, 28, of Willard, who was slowing the vehicle to turn east onto Hanville Corners, troopers said.

Blystone’s and Millis’ vehicles came to rest in the intersection. Both sustained disabling damage and were towed, Blystone’s by Norb’s Towing and Millis’ by Jensen’s Towing.

Troopers said Blystone failed to yield, causing the accident.

Blystone’s front passenger, Joani Blystone, 58, of North Fairfield, sustained incapacitating injuries and was transported from the scene to Fisher-Titus Hospital. She was discharged later that day. Left middle passenger Blake Emerine, 10, of North Fairfield; middle right passenger Adriene Arnold, 8, North Fairfield; and right third-row passenger Kayla Blystone, 7, of North Fairfield, all sustained minor injuries and were transported from the scene to Fisher-Titus Medical Center. Kayla was in a booster seat.

Middle center passenger Aryanna Blystone, 5, of North Fairfield, also in a booster seat, was not injured.

Millis sustained minor injuries and was transported from the scene to Fisher-Titus Medical Center.

Butte and his passenger, Rachel Leber, 29, of Willard, were not injured. Butte’s vehicle sustained minor damage and was driven from the scene.

All involved were wearing their seat belts.

Assisting agencies included North Fairfield Fire Department and North Central EMS.