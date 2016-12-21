Troopers called to four accidents in Norwalk area

Troopers with the Norwalk post of the state Highway Patrol were called to investigate these four recent crashes:

•´6:06 p.m. Saturday: Jesse Torres, 38, of Willard, was cited for failure to control on Ohio 61. Torres slid off the right side and struck a ditch embankment.

• 6:10 p.m. Saturday: Paige N. Miller, 18, of Norwalk, was cited for failure control. She was westbound on Washington Road when she encountered ice on the roadway and ran off the left side of the road, striking a utility pole.

• 7 p.m. Saturday: Harold R. Nottke, 93, of Bellevue, was cited for failure to control. Nottke lost control of his vehicle while driving westbound on Ohio 113 and went off the right side of the road, striking a brick landscape wall.

• 7:37 a.m. Sunday: Kennedy E. Dials, 18, of Berlin Heights, was cited for failure to control on Ohio 4. Dials was northbound when she went off the right side of the road, struck a ditch and a metal culvert, overturned and came to rest upright.