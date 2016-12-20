New inmates at the Huron County Jail for Dec. 19

Dustin A. Hanson, 33, 206 S. Main St., Willard — Contempt, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drug abuse instruments
Trevor D. Key, 30, 5144 Ohio 250 — Contempt
Myles A. Moyer, 25, 117 1/2 N. North St., Bellevue — Possession of drugs - schedule I, II
Eric J. Reese Jr., 22, 47 Chatham St. — Resisting arrest, theft, aggravated menacing
**Not pictured because they have already been released**
Sara J. Fisher, 37, 10 Hill Top Court, Monroeville - Possession of drugs — schedule I, II
James E. Mosley Jr., 40, 2948 Neal Zick Road, Willard — OVI with previous conviction