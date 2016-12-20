Semi thief suspect caught with pants nearly down at Burger King

John W. Hoskins, 48, most recently of Cincinnati, was arrested after police found him in possession of a stolen semi truck. The woman told police she witnessed Hoskins’ pants fall down while he got in the semi and was concerned he might be intoxicated.

She later called back to tell police the truck was headed west on U.S. 224 with a headlight hanging out of the socket and that it pulled into the O’Reilly parking lot, according to a police report. Police met with Hoskins outside the auto parts store and discovered the vehicle was stolen from New Castle, Del. They arrested Hoskins and had the truck towed by Wilcox Garage.

Hoskins was charged with receiving stolen property and transported to the Huron County Jail.