Police find loaded gun, brass knuckles when arresting 'agitated' man

New London police were called to a West Main Street residence at 1:25 a.m. after a woman reported a “suspicious male” had been knocking on her door. When confronted, the man requested to speak to "Todd." After being told no one by that name lives there, he left, police said.

Officers on patrol made contact with the subject — later identified as Todd Humphries, 23, of Columbus — as he exited his vehicle.

When confronted, Humphries refused commands and became agitated, stating he had a gun, police said.

Officers immediately took the man to the ground. They reported finding a loaded 22-caliber gun in his pocket, as well as “brass knuckles” Humphries’ possession. Police also discovered the vehicle had been reported stolen from Columbus.

Humphries was arrested on charges of receiving stolen property (a fourth-degree felony) carrying a concealed weapon (two counts, both first-degree misdemeanors). He was taken to the Huron County Jail without further incident, police said.