Crash sends two people to hospital

James H. Bryant, 71, of 37 Amber Drive, was southbound in a 2008 Ford F-150, in the left turn lane of Whittlesey at the Westwind intersection, waiting for approaching traffic to clear, just before 6 p.m. The light turned red for north/south traffic, and Bryant began to turn left, police said.

Graceon P. Hahn, 21, of 80 Norwood Ave., Apt. 3F, was driving a 2003 Buick LeSabre north on Whittlesey at an estimated 30 miles an hour when he failed to stop for the red light and struck Bryant’s pickup truck head-on, police said.

Bryant told police he noticed Hahn's vehicle approaching and saw it was not stopping.

According to the police report, Hahn “stated he remembers seeing the light was yellow” and said the truck “turned left in front of him.” He told police he tried to avoid the collision but was unable to do so.

A motorist who was on Westwind in the left turn lane, waiting to turn onto Whittlesey, witnessed the accident. She told police the light for Westwind had turned green when Bryant began making his turn and that Hahn's vehicle entered the intersection after her light had turned green.

Hahn was cited with a red light violation, police said.

Hahn and Bryant’s wife, Olga, 71, were taken to Fisher-Titus Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.