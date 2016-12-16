$1,362,000 drug bust on Ohio Turnpike

At 11:47 a.m. Dec. 7, troopers stopped a U-Haul box truck, with Arizona license plate registration, for a marked lanes violation on Interstate 80, near milepost 70 eastbound. Troopers detected an order of raw marijuana. A probable cause search revealed user amounts of marijuana. A further search of the cargo area revealed five cardboard boxes containing the marijuana.

The suspects, Javier Oritiz-Nunez, 29, and Selin Noralis-Martinez, 35, were incarcerated in the Wood County Jail. All were charged with possession and trafficking in marijuana, both second-degree felonies.

If convicted, each could face up to 16 years in prison and up to a $30,000 fine.

This happened on the same day troopers made another significant drug bust on the turnpike.

Troopers seized 5 pounds of high grade marijuana, valued at $25,000, from a vehicle stopped for a speed violation at 10:24 a.m. on the Ohio Turnpike in Summit County.

During the contact with the driver, Nicholas P. Przbyla, 35, of Detroit, troopers smelled the odor of raw marijuana coming from the vehicle. A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed five vacuum sealed bags containing the marijuana. Przbyla was incarcerated in the Summit County Jail on charges for possession and trafficking in marijuana, both third-degree felonies.