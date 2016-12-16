High school student suffers serious injuries in crash

The crash sent an EHOVE student to a hospital with serious injuries, troopers said.

Devon J. Grosswiler, 16, of Marblehead, was driving a 2003 Chevrolet pickup truck west on Ohio 163 when his vehicle struck the right rear section of a tractor-trailer that was in the process of backing onto the road. A passenger in the pickup, Christopher A. King, 18, of Marblehead, suffered serious, incapacitating injuries and was transported to Firelands Regional Medical Center by Danbury Township EMS, troopers said.

Grosswiler suffered minor injuries and also was transported to Firelands by Danbury Township EMS. His pickup sustained heavy, disabling damage and was towed from the scene by Don’s Towing.

Prior to the crash, Rickey Bird, 36, Palm Beach, Fla, was operating a 2015 Freightliner as he attempted to deliver wreaths to Sackett Cemetery for the Wreaths Across America program. With his co-driver, Michael Perin, 40, Lenox, Ga., assisting and trying to flag traffic, Bird pulled into a business across from the cemetery and then began backing onto the state route when the collision occurred, troopers said. The accident pushed the trailer into the ditch and caused minor damage to the semi.

Neither Bird nor Perin was injured, troopers said. All occupants were restrained.

Ohio 163 was closed in both directions for about 90 minutes.

Both drivers were cited as a result of the crash, which remains under investigation.