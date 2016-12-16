Patrol: Pedestrian was intoxicated when he was fatally struck by car

Michael A. Richley, 51, was crossing Ohio 18 with a dog directly in front of the driveway of his residence, located west of Quarry Road, at 5:25 p.m. Nov. 28 when he was struck by an eastbound 2002 Ford Taurus being driven by Ray B. Hughes, 30, of Berlin Heights, troopers said. The dog also died as a result of the crash.

Richley was pronounced dead on scene, troopers said.

Hughes was not injured. His Taurus sustained heavy front-end damage to the hood and windshield, requiring the vehicle to be towed.

The patrol conducted an alcohol analysis of Hughes and Richley and released the results Friday afternoon.

The driver of the car, Hughes, tested negative for alcohol, troopers said.

The pedestrian, Richley, tested positive for alcohol, registering .249 grams by weight of alcohol per one hundred milliliters (grams percent) of whole blood — nearly a .25 percent blood alcohol concentration (BAC), troopers said.

The legal BAC in all of the United States has been .08 percent since 2002. That means Richley was more than three times over the legal limit for drivers when he was fatally struck by the car.

According to the Anelli Xavier law firm, as a general rule, the consumption of two beverages containing 20 grams of alcohol will raise the BAC of the average individual to about .05 percent. If a single beverage containing 20 grams of alcohol is consumed every hour after the first two, the BAC will remain at a level of .05 percent. Typically a BAC of .2 percent means the person is seriously intoxicated while a BAC of .35 percent rises to the level of alcohol poisoning, which could be fatal.