Excessive Speed is Major Factor in Friday’s Fatal Crash

The crash was on the Ohio turnpike westbound near mile post 119 in Erie County. Troopers have determined the driver, Corie Fobbs, of Toledo, entered the Ohio turnpike at exit 161 (Strongsville/Cleveland), which is the interchange with I-71.

The toll ticket removed from the crashed vehicle showed a time stamp of 7:38 a.m.; the time of the first 9-1-1 call to the Erie County dispatch center was at 8:05 a.m. This equates to an average speed in excess of 90 miles per hour over the distance from the toll gate to the location of the crash.

In addition, the three passengers were not wearing their seatbelts and were ejected from the vehicle after impact with the ditch.

The driver, Mr. Fobbs, who was buckled up, suffered minor injuries and was released from the hospital the day of the traffic crash. Investigation of the traffic crash continues as technical data is being retrieved from the crashed vehicle.

Alcohol and drugs are not suspected. Charges will later be determined with assistance and guidance from the Erie County Prosecutor’s office.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol would like to remind all motorists to buckle up and slow down this holiday season. These are two very simple ways to protect yourself and your loved ones. Not doing so may end in tragedy.