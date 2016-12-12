Woman reports midnight clown-sighting

A woman called the Bellevue police just after midnight on Sunday to report a man in jeans, a green hoodie and clown makeup walking on Monroe Street. She said the creepy clown was headed toward the permanently closed Beer Dock pizza restaurant on Harrison Street.

Police searched, but were unable to find anyone matching the description, in face paint or otherwise.

In September, reports of clown sightings in Norwalk went viral.

In October 2014, several reports of spooky clowns alarming residents in California made headlines. In the days that followed, pranksters in similar costumes popped up in other states.

In late August of this year, residents of the Fleetwood Manor Apartments, in Greenville, S.C., received letters from their management company warning them of multiple reported sightings of people dressed as clowns attempting to lure children into the woods near the complex. The letters were cautioning residents to be on their guard and to report any sightings immediately to local authorities.

The clowning spread to other cities in South Carolina and then began to spread north with sightings in North Carolina, Virginia and Ohio. The reported sightings have varied from the clowns standing around displaying weapons such as axes, knives and swords to reports of clowns chasing children down the street, trying to lure children into wooded areas and knocking on the doors of individual residences.