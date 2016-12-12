Thousands of children go missing in Ohio each year

It is one of a parent’s worst nightmares.

Ohio had 18,688 children among the 23,466 people reported missing in the state last year.

The good news is that 97 percent of all children were recovered safely, according to the annual Missing Children Clearinghouse report compiled by Attorney General Mike DeWine’s office. The mandatory report was set up by the General Assembly to serve as the central reporting clearinghouse about missing children in the state.

There were four missing children who were found dead last year, one from a homicide and three from drowning.

But on any given day, 800 to 1,000 people are missing in Ohio, according to Cynthia Peterman, who supervises the Ohio Missing Persons Unit at the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, a branch of DeWine’s office.

The agency operates a toll-free hotline, 1-855-224-6446, that is answered around the clock. A missing-persons database is online at http://www.ohioattorneygeneral.gov/Law-Enforcement/Local-Law-Enforcement/Ohio-Missing-Persons/All-Missing-Persons.

“Every case that comes in is unique,” Peterman said. “We have a staff of six who are looking for missing people every single day. They are very passionate about it.”

Many of the 3 percent of missing children who are not found are probably embroiled in international custody disputes in which the child may no longer be in the U.S., Peterman said. But each is maintained on the missing rolls until his or her status is resolved.

Peterman said the state has gotten more sophisticated in getting word out about missing children and adults through Amber Alerts and endangered missing-adult alerts flashed on electronic signs above highways, as well as through social media.

“We’re looking at the efficiency of getting that information in front of as many people as quickly as possible,” she said.

Franklin County had by far the most missing-children reports last year, 4,557, of Ohio’s 88 counties. Cuyahoga County was second at 3,128.

Of the 18,688 missing children, there were 9,972 girls and 8,716 boys, the state reported. The vast majority of missing kids were ages 13 to 17, with 156 children from birth to 5 years old reporting missing and 1,097 from ages 6 to 12.

While the reports were scattered somewhat evenly over a 12-month period, the most missing children, 1,826, were reported in May, followed by 1,692 in October and 1,668 in September.

A large number of missing kids were runaways, but in 29 cases, children were abducted by a noncustodial parent, and in two cases they were taken by a stranger.

