Dump truck hits overpass and overturns, damaging bridge

At 7:16 a.m., troopers received a report of a commercial vehicle rollover crash. A crash investigation revealed a 2005 Kenworth dump truck, driven by Freeman Miller, 69, of Millersburg, was traveling west on Ohio 2 with the dump bed partially in the upright position. The dump bed struck the Middle Ridge Road overpass, causing damage to the bridge structure. The dump truck then overturned and came to rest in the ditch.

Miller was trapped in the overturned vehicle and had to be extricated by mechanical means. He received incapacitating injuries and was transported to Mercy Hospital in Lorain before being transferred to Cleveland MetroHealth Medical Center. His current condition is unknown, troopers said.

Traffic on Ohio 2 was restricted to one lane for seven hours while workers from ODOT inspected the bridge and made temporary repairs. Traffic on Middle Ridge Road was not affected by the crash and the bridge remains open. At this time, all lanes of travel are clear and the roadway is completely reopened.

Several other vehicles were struck by debris from the crash, but no other injuries were reported.

Below is a listing of the other involved vehicles and drivers:

• Charles Corso, 77, of Huron. Mr. Corso was driving a white 2013 Honda Civic westbound on State Route 2 and his vehicle required a tow due to disabling damage.

• Kelsey Vick, 23, of North Ridgeville. Ms. Vick was driving a black 2011 Ford Fiesta eastbound on State Route 2 and her vehicle required a tow due to disabling damage.

• Ashely Harrish, 29, of Amherst. Ms. Harrish was driving a gold 2007 Chevy Equinox eastbound on State Route 2 and her vehicle required a tow due to disabling damage.

No charges have been filed and the crash remains under investigation.