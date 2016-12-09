UPDATE: Teen dies in crash

Corey Fobbs, 18, of Toledo, was driving a 2004 Dodge Stratus in the left of three westbound lanes, near mile post 119 in Erie County’s Milan Township, at 8:09 a.m. when the vehicle failed to maintain its lane and sideswiped a 2017 Ford Explorer that was westbound in the middle lane, troopers said.

Fobbs failed to maintain control of the Stratus and traveled off the right side of the turnpike, where it struck a ditch and overturned, ejecting two of the passengers, including Amauri Stenson, 19, of Toledo, who had been riding in the right front seat.

When troopers arrived at the crash scene, Stenson was trapped under the vehicle, while Fobbs was trapped inside it.

Lt. Richard Reeder and Sgt. Brian Mamere of the Milan Post, along with four other civilians, assisted with lifting the vehicle and moving it off Stenson. Fobbs, who had been wearing a seatbelt, was later removed from the vehicle by way of mechanical means.

Stenson and Chase Wanamaker, 18, of Toledo, suffered incapacitating injuries and were flown by a LifeFlight helicopter to Cleveland MetroHealth Medical Center, troopers said. Just after noon, troopers were informed that Stenson had died.

Fobbs and Benjamin Wortham, 18, of Toledo, were transported from the scene to Fisher-Titus Medical Center in Norwalk.

Wanamaker and Wortham were back-seat passengers. Fobbs was the only occupant in the Stratus who was wearing a seatbelt, troopers said.

The driver of the Explorer, Sabastian Demeel, 45, of Northville, Mich. was not injured, troopers said.

The right lane of the Ohio Turnpike was closed for about two hours as a result of the crash.

Milan Post troopers were assisted at the scene by Milan Township Fire Department, Berlin Township Fire Department, Erie County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio Turnpike Maintenance Department, North Central EMS and Metro LifeFlight.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash. The crash is currently under investigation and charges are pending, troopers said.