Methamphetamine worth $1 million seized at traffic stop

At 12:25 a.m. Dec. 2, troopers stopped a 2010 Chevy Aveo, with California registration, for a no turn signal violation on Interstate 70, near milepost 10. Troopers observed criminal indicators and a Patrol drug-sniffing canine alerted to the vehicle. A probable cause search revealed the contraband.

The driver, Fidel Rodriguez Gomez, 26, of Gridley, Calif., and passenger, Bridget J. Morales, 28, of Yuba City, Calif., were incarcerated in the Preble County Jail. Each were charged with possession of methamphetamine, a first-degree felony, and possession of criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony. Gomez was also charged with improper lane change, a minor misdemeanor.

If convicted, each could face up to 11 years in prison and up to a $22,500 fine.

Another significant drug bust took place the same day on the Ohio Turnpike in Sandusky County.

That traffic stop was made at 2:14 a.m. Dec. 2 for a marked lanes violation. Troopers observed criminal indicators and a U.S. Border Patrol canine alerted to the vehicle.

A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed a duffle bag containing nine pounds of marijuana, valued at $21,015.

The suspect, Juan Bates, 51, of Cleveland, was incarcerated in the Sandusky County Jail. He was charged with possession and trafficking in marijuana, both third-degree felonies.