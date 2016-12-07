'He’s showing the public that he’s there, that he cares'

Norwalk Police Officer Zachary O’Neil is a big believer in that philosophy and lives and works in a way that shows it.

On Saturday, O’Neil took his own time and money to show some personal interest in a local boy, Jerian Hendrixson, 10, son of Kristel Cain. The officer bought the young man his very own police uniform after Hendrixson expressed a lot of interest in law enforcement.

“About a year ago I befriended him at his apartment complex and we’ve talked several times since then,” O’Neil said.

“He’s always wants to see everything in the cruiser and to check everything out, wants to see the handcuffs and likes the uniform, asking questions. Then he said he wants to be my partner when he gets older. So I told him I’d have something for him next time I came by and I saw this outfit at the store with the little handcuff set and I knew that was what I could get and I knew I’d give him one of the Norwalk police junior badges.

“He had a huge smile on his face. He was so happy. I hope he’ll remember it forever because I know I certainly will,” O’Neil said.

Cain told the department how much she and her son appreciated it.

“Thank you officer O'Neil for being an awesome person. We need more officers like you in this world. My son was very excited when you showed up. I appreciate everything you have done and said to encourage his dream,” Cain wrote on the department’s Facebook page.

The simple act of kindness impressed Chief Dave Light, who said this was far from a out of the ordinary for O’Neil.

“He’s just very much of a people person,” Light said.

“He really tries to talk to people whenever he can. If he’s not answering a call or doing something, he’s out on the road and interacting with our youth and the community. That’s just how he is. That’s how it should be. It doesn’t matter your social or economic status. We are here to help and serve.”

Does Light consider O’Neil a god asset to the force?

“Absolutely,” he said. “He’s great. I wish I had 10 more just like him. He’s just one of those people you can’t help but like. He’s always got a big smile on his face and his personality. Everyone loves him.”

Light said joked O’Neil is so well known he’s more popular than himself.

“He is,” he said with a laugh. “People call him at the station just to talk to him. That’s how much (of an impact he has on the community).”

O’Neil said he doesn’t see his interest in the youth and community as strange, but something that’s needed.

“(The youth) are the future of our community,” O’Neil said.

“They’re going to be the ones leading Huron County in a few years. More than anything they need someone to look up to help them have good morals and know right and wrong. It’s important who they’re looking up to as roles models, and that they have good models in place for them.”

“It’s especially important to have this involvement and interest in the community and youth in these times when seems like the police can’t do anything right,” Light added. “I think it’s fantastic. He’s showing the public that he’s there, that he cares.”