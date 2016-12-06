UPDATE: Norwalk man tried to save roommate after stabbing him

Kendal C. Scheid, 22, of Norwalk, initially was charged with felonious assault in connection with the fatal stabbing Saturday of Duncan Unternaher, 23, of Newark. Akron Police Lt. Rick Edwards said authorities upgraded the charge Monday night to murder.

“Basically the investigation is about wrapped up,” the police spokesman told the Reflector.

Scheid, a 2012 St. Paul graduate, was scheduled to appear in Akron Municipal Court on Monday, but the judge postponed the hearing until Tuesday morning, Edwards said. The defendant’s next court appearance is a Dec. 21 status hearing.

The suspected stabbing happened early Saturday morning at an apartment in the 400 block of Grant Street. Edwards said the residence is a part of private, off-campus housing.

“It’s not owned by the university,” he added.

Edwards said the suspect and victim had been out partying and drinking when they stopped to buy fast food to go and an argument ensued between Scheid and Unternaher.

“The victim told the suspect not to touch his food. That of course happened after they came back to the apartment,” the police spokesman added.

Scheid is accused of pulled out a knife and stabbing Unternaher in the chest, Edwards added.

Unternaher, 23, of Newark, was taken to Summa Akron City Hospital with a severe laceration after the incident at 12:30 a.m. Saturday, according to a police report. Edwards said the victim initially was listed as “very critical” and the Summit County Medical Examiner pronounced him dead at 5:55 p.m. Monday.

The victim and Scheid were roommates.

“They had been since their freshman year,” said Edwards, who noted the third roommate was the person who called 9-1-1.

“They were all fraternity brothers,” the officer said, referring to Phi Delta Theta.

The fraternity was founded in 1848 at Miami University. According to the Phi Delta Theta website, the fraternity is based on pillars of “the cultivation of friendship among its members, the acquirement individually of a high degree of mental culture and the attainment personally of a high standard of morality.”

“Shortened, we refer to the principles as friendship, sound learning and rectitude,” according to the website.

Devin Rogala called 9-1-1 at 12:34 a.m. Saturday.

“I need an ambulance, as soon as possible please … My roommate stabbed my other roommate. … They are in the bathroom. He is keeping pressure on the wound trying to keep him elevated,” the caller told police.

The dispatcher asked where Unternaher was stabbed. Rogala, after asking Scheid, his roommate, then told the dispatcher “in the chest area.”

Rogala added that both of his roommates are “highly intoxicated.” When asked if the victim was conscious and breathing, Rogala told the dispatcher: “He passed out. We’re not quite sure if it’s because of the wound or because he is intoxicated.”

“Is he still unconscious?” the dispatcher asked.

Rogala asked his roommate, then responded: “He’s out. He is completely unconscious.”

The dispatcher asked the 9-1-1 caller if Unternaher was breathing and Rogala, upon asking Schied, said the victim was. The dispatcher then told him the paramedics were on their way and Rogala said they are in a third-floor apartment and would have to let them in, so he would be downstairs waiting.

Unternaher, a senior who studied sales management, was a member of the American Marketing Association chapter at UA. He also was a member of Pi Sigma Epsilon, a coed sales, marketing and management fraternity at the school.

Dan Sulenski, who was in both organizations with Unternaher, described him as “an amazing guy” who was extremely funny and lighthearted.

“He was always happy. He had a smile on his face, 24/7,” Sulenski told the Akron Beacon Journal. “If you had a class with him you knew who he was, no matter how big the class was. He would participate in every class discussion. He liked to give his opinion. He was a smart guy.”

UA, in a prepared statement, said “the University of Akron community is deeply saddened by this tragedy.”

“University officials, including UA President Matthew Wilson, have been with his (the victim’s) family and friends since the incident became known. UA has offered its full support to the family and to his fellow students. Grief counselors are being made available to those who find themselves in need of those services,” school officials said in the statement.

An initial fundraising effort has been set up for Unternaher at Penn Station at 270 E. Exchange St., Akron.

Scheid is being held in the Summit County Jail on a $1 million bond.

St. Paul High School Principal Jim Tokarsky couldn’t be reached for comment Tuesday. Norwalk Catholic School President Dennis Doughty said he wasn’t at the school when Schied was a student and referred further questions to the principal.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Akron Beacon Journal (TNS) contributed to this story.