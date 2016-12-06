Ohio's top court says police dashcam video is public record

In a 7-0 decision, the court found police may not withhold these public records until prosecution is complete. An individual review is instead necessary to determine what qualifies as an “investigatory work product.”

Justice Judith French wrote for the majority in Cincinnati Enquirer v. Ohio Dept. of Public Safety.

“In the end, we hold that decisions about whether an exception to public-records disclosure applies to dash-cam recordings require a case-by-case review to determine whether the requested recordings contain investigative work product,” she wrote.

The case involved a January, 2015 pursuit and crash in Warren County. Justices found the Ohio Highway Patrol should have quickly provided the footage. Officials did not release it until May, after the driver's conviction.

Justice French said that only 90 seconds of the dash-cash footage, which showed the trooper explaining Miranda rights to the driver, qualified as an exempted matter for law enforcement.

