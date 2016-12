Norwalk Municipal Court issued a warrant for the arrest of Ashley M. Butler, 22, following a Nov. 23 incident. Police received a call from a Norwalk woman who said she awoke to her ex-girlfriend standing over her.

Butler turned herself in to the Sandusky Police Department less than a week later. She was unable to post bail, and was taken to the Huron County Jail, where she still remained as of Thursday night.