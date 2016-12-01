Norwalk cops nab shoplifter who fled on foot

Norwalk police sent three officers to Austin's Westside Gas Store at 4:40 a.m. Tuesday after receiving a call about a shoplifting complaint.

The caller told police the male suspect had left the area on foot.

A short time later, officers found the suspect, Steven M. Burrows, 24, of 39 W. Seminary St., Apt. D, on West Main Street and arrested him.

Police said Burrows resisted arrest and also assaulted an officer during the process. He later was transported to the Huron County Jail on charges assault on a peace officer (a felony), of theft and resisting arrest (both misdemeanors) and issued a summons for possession of drug paraphernalia (also a misdemeanor).