Akron postal employee foils would-be robber

Police say the driver was walking back to his truck about 7 p.m. after delivering a package in the 1200 block of Packard Drive in Akron when he was approached by a man who pulled a handgun from his waistband.

The postal driver jumped into his truck, gassed the engine and fled. The suspect also fled in an unknown direction, according to the Akron Police Department’s daily report.

Police described the suspect as a black male, 20 to 25 years old, 5-foot-4 to 5-foot-7 inches and 150 to 160 pounds. He was wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt and something covering his face.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department’s detective bureau at 330-375-2490.

———

©2016 the Akron Beacon Journal (Akron, Ohio)

Visit the Akron Beacon Journal (Akron, Ohio) at www.ohio.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.