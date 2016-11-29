logo

Jail inmates

New inmates at the Huron County Jail for Nov. 28

Reflector Staff Writer • Today at 1:00 PM

Here are pictures and information from the Huron County Jail regarding new inmates for Nov. 28

Coy R. Bowen, 34, 95 N. Prospect — Violation of Probation

Maria J. Gerster, 38, Mansfield — Endangering children

Stacy R. Hicks, 40, 1835 Thomas Rd., Willard — DUI

Alana M. Luppino, 28, 704 Dale Ave., Willard — Trafficking in drugs - buprenorphine

Ty G. Montgomery, 24, 1935 Heyman Rd., Bellevue — Theft, domestic violence, assault

Pamela S. Osborn, 50, 4707 Venice Rd., Sandusky — Contempt

Edwin O. Ramirez-Vasquez, 20, 78 W. Chestnut St. — Unlawful sexual conduct with a minor

Johnathan W. Shepherd, 29, 30 Westwood Dr., New London — Disorderly conduct

Paullena M. Tackett, 41, Ashland — Contempt

 

**Not pictured because they have already been released**

Steven C. Dawson, 36, 12 Lais St. — Nonsupport

