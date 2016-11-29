Five arrested in Logan County slaying

Jeffrey Brentlinger, 45, of Zanesfield, southeast of Bellefontaine, was found shot to death inside his home in the 6400 block of Township road 127. Authorities have not released details or a motive.

On Sunday, police in Gary, Indiana arrested Zachariah A. Huddleston, 22, and Jasmine D. Lewis, 17, on warrants for complicity to commit murder and complicity to commit robbery.

On Monday, authorities from Logan County, Lima and Allen County Adult Parole Authority arrested Tatiana K. Freeman, 17, Alexus E. Walton, 19, and Marquevous J. Watkins, 21. Freeman and Walton are charged with complicity to commit robbery and complicity to commit murder. Watkins is charged with aggravated robbery and murder.

Walton and Watkins are in the Logan County Jail. Freeman, Huddleston and Lewis are awaiting extradition to Logan County.

Lima Police Lt. Brian Leary said none of the five were previously considered violent offenders and "to our knowledge they were not part of a gang."

"We definitely have an interest in who they are," he said.

Brentlinger's daughter called 911 at about 11 a.m. Thursday after returning home to find her father dead at the house they shared.

"All the lights are on and the front door is open," Kelsie Brentlinger told the dispatcher, describing mud all over the floor and blood everywhere.

Logan County Sheriff Andy Smith said that agents from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation continue to help investigate.

———

©2016 The Columbus Dispatch (Columbus, Ohio)

Visit The Columbus Dispatch (Columbus, Ohio) at www.dispatch.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.