Three arrested after fight nearly breaks out at Norwalk elementary school

Norwalk police were called to the school at 8:51 p.m. to investigate a report about a suspicious vehicle there.

Upon arrival, officers found a fight about to break out involving Scott A. Rigg, 19, of Norwalk, Clayton D. Bowersock, 19, of Monroeville and Daniel B. Johnson, 20, also of Monroeville.

Rigg and Bowersock were found to be carrying concealed weapons, police said. They were arrested and taken to the Huron County Jail.

Johnson had a warrant out for violation of probation on an original charge of aggravated menacing. He was taken into custody and then transferred into the custody of the Erie County sheriff’s deputies.