UPDATE: Suspect dead after attack on OSU campus

A suspect is dead, a federal law enforcement official said.

Law enforcement authorities believe the threat is contained.

* * *

UPDATE: Details continue to emerge after Ohio State University police reported an "active shooter" on campus this morning.

Seven people have been taken to the hospital. One was said to have “critical” injuries, while two others were listed as being in stable condition, Columbus firefighters said. The conditions of the others were unknown.

“Be safe, listen to first responders,” Ohio Gov. John Kasich tweeted, adding that the state's "thoughts and prayers go out to the Ohio State community.

Kasich’s event regarding new advancements in transportation technology in Ohio has been postponed.

Heavily armed police and ambulances could be seen on the Columbus campus, where nearly 60,000 students are enrolled, NBC news is reporting. The FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Columbus police were assisting university police.

Campus officials told students to avoid the Watts Hall area. Located at the corner of West 19th Avenue and College Road, Watts Hall is the university's materials science and engineering building.

* * *

UPDATE: Firefighters say at least eight people have been transported after the active shooter was reported on campus. One person’s injuries have been reported as “critical.”

* * *

UPDATE: Firefighters say at least seven people have been transported after the active shooter was reported on campus.

The nature of the injuries are not known at this time.

* * *

COLUMBUS — An alert was issued this morning for an active shooter on Ohio State University’s Campus.

Ohio State University Police sent the alert at about 9:56 a.m.

The alert said, “Buckeye Alert: Active Shooter on campus. Run Hide Fight. Watts Hall. 19th and College.”

Police are telling people to shelter in place and avoid the area of College Road north. At least one person was transported to a local hospital.

Watts Hall is the Material Science and Engineering building for campus.