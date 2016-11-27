Pedestrian hit by pickup truck during downtown festivities

Joseph C. Anderson, 28, of 12 Ford St., turned from West Main Street onto Whittlesey Avenue and struck Kristen M. Zuccaro, 46, of Norwalk, who was lawfully in the crosswalk, crossing Whittlesey from east to west, toward the Peking House, Norwalk police said.

Muccaro was transported by North Central EMS ambulance to Fisher-Titus Medical Center for treatment.

“The driver was cited with failure to yield to a pedestrian,” Norwalk Police Chief Dave Light said.

“He had slowed down (for) a group of pedestrians walking eastbound toward Diamond Collection. He saw them, but not the one girl, in this case the victim, who was walking toward the Chinese restaurant. She was walking east to west. He didn’t see her because he was focused on the larger group and he hit her.

“He felt terrible about it,” Light added. “He hit her hard enough that it knocked her down and broke his headlight.”

Zuccaro was taken to the hospital but released by Sunday night, the chief said.

“According to Sgt. Montana she didn’t have any broken bones, but she hit the pavement pretty hard. I guess when he hit her and it knocked her down, she hit her head hard on the pavement.”