Drunk man barges into strangers' residence on Thanksgiving, police say

Police were called to Pearl Street at 1:35 a.m. Thursday after receiving a call about an intoxicated male who had entered a residence without permission.

The residents said they did not know the man, who was identified as Derik Ross, 27, of Norwalk.

Ross, who was located at the residence, claimed he lives there.

Police determined Ross had lived at the residence until about a month ago.

The new residents moved in after that time and said they had never seen Ross before, police said.

Ross was taken into custody on a charge of disorderly conduct while intoxicated and transported to the police station. Ross also was charged with obstruction of official business for his actions during the booking process, police said.

Ross was issued summonses for the alleged offenses and booked into jail to be held until he was sober.