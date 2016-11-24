According to the Norwalk post of the state Highway Patrol, Ruby Sergent was northbound in a blue 2009 Ford F150 pickup truck on Ohio 61 when Jeffrey Kronewitter, or Norwalk, was westbound on Ohio 61. Kronewitter failed to stop at a red light, hitting Sergent’s right front side of her gray 2007 Chevy Equinox, troopers said.

The collision caused the SUV to spin out of control before coming to rest on the south edge of Ohio 61.

Kronewitter drove his pickup off the right side of Ohio 61, striking a sign before driving back onto the roadway and coming to a stop.

Both drivers received non-incapacitating injuries and received a ride the hospital from a friend or family member, troopers said.

Sergeant’s SUV received disabling damage and was towed from the scene by Wilcox Towing. Kronewitter’s pickup truck also received disabling damage was towed from the scene by Norb’s North Side Services Towing.

“There’s no font end (any) more,” Kronewitter told the Reflector at the scene on Monday. “She (Sergent) came fast around that corner and hit me.”

Kronewitter, whom troopers said ran the red light, causing the collision, has been cited with a red light violation.

The accident remains under investigation, troopers said.