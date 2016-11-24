Indicted couple were 'caretakers' not 'foster parents'

The Spichaks are the man’s caretakers, but not his foster parents.

“The young man’s family arranged the living situation. Neither the caretakers nor the young man are a part of the foster program,” said Jill Eversole Nolan, director of the Huron County Department of Job and Family Services (DJFS).

DJFS has strict requirements and rules for foster care that could have prevented such a situation.

“Caseworkers are mandated to visit children in foster care on a regular basis, some scheduled and some non-scheduled visits,” Nolan said.

Individuals wanting to be foster parents are required to complete 42 hours of pre-service training, including CPR and first aid. Once foster parents, there is an additional 40-hour training requirement that must be met within a two-year timeframe. Huron County currently has 16 licensed foster parents associated with DJFS.

The Spishaks each face three felonies and two misdemeanors. They were secretly indicted by a grand jury last week.

The young man in their care has accused the couple of keeping him tied up in his bedroom and not feeding him, according to a search warrant filed at Norwalk Municipal Court in early October. He also alleged the caretakers “would give him a bucket to use as a toilet and when they tied him up, it was with a white rope.”

The Spishaks were arraigned Monday in Huron County Common Pleas Court and entered “not guilty” pleas to each charge. As a condition of their personal recognizance bonds, they are prohibited from having any contact or association with the 22-year-old. man, was placed in a Tiffin group home shortly after sheriffs’ deputies raided the residence in early October.