Possible overdose patient accused of 'arguing with paramedics'

Norwalk Police Capt. Mike Conney said officers found a spoon with the residue of suspected heroin at the scene. It will be sent away for lab testing.

Police were called at 4:05 p.m. Friday and responded to a Midtown Manor mobile home in connection with a possible overdose. Conney said, according to the caller, the 34-year-old man came into the kitchen and collapsed.

The man was unresponsive and not breathing on the kitchen floor upon arrival, according to the police report. Before North Central EMS and the Norwalk Fire Department arrived, police said they administered two doses of Narcan, which had no effect. Narcan negates the effects of opiates on a body and can revive a patient.

North Central personnel administered an additional dose intravenously and the man began breathing and eventually woke up, Conney said.

“He refused to cooperate with anyone at the scene,” he added.

The patient also denied taking any narcotics and “said he was never unconscious,” Conney said. “He argued with paramedics about going to the hospital.”

The man eventually complied and North Central transported him to Fisher-Titus Medical Center for further treatment.