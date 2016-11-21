Norwalk woman hit by car while getting mail

The as yet unidentified pedestrian was collecting her mail at 250 E. Ohio 61 at 5:54 p.m. Friday when the accident occurred.

Firefighters from the Norwalk Fire Department and North Central EMS assisted with her initial care and supplied lighting to set up a landing zone for Cleveland Metro LifeFlight helicopter, which then transported the woman.

The Huron County Sherriff’s Office also assisted with the incident. Authorities have not released the accident report, so additional information — including the names of the victim and driver — is not available.