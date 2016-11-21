3-vehicle crash near New London

Robert J. Knoll, 70, of Wakeman, was charged with a stop sign violation. He failed to yield to James P. Trembley, 60, of Bremerton, Wa., who was driving a vehicle south on Ohio 60, according to troopers with the state Highway Patrol.

Trembley hit Knoll’s car as he pulled into the intersection. The force of impact caused Knoll’s vehicle to spin and collide with a third vehicle, which had been stopped at the intersection. Erin Williams, 22, was the driver of that vehicle.

Knoll’s vehicle came to a stop when it hit a tree in a nearby yard.

There were no major injuries, according to troopers.