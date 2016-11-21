New inmates at the Huron County Jail, Nov. 18 to 20, 2016

Anthony J. Alexander, 21, 24 W. Maple St., Willard — Fleeing and eluding
James S. Bond, 60, Findlay — Providing false info to police officer
Zachary T. Boster, 19, 24 W. Main St. Greenwich — Criminal trespass, violation of probation and DUI
Natividad Espinoza, 50, 221 Keefer St., Willard — Driving under a 12-point suspension
Lakrechia V. Gibson, 20, 412 Maplewood St., Willard — Probation violation
Timothy J. Kaczor, 47, 222 Hamilton, Bellevue — DCI
Donita M. Leimeister, 39, 284 Whittlesey Ave., Norwalk — DUI
Tiffany L. Tuttle, 36, 3258 Austin Drive, Willard — Trafficking in drugs
Arminda L. Velasquez, 38, Sandusky — Endangering children and DUI
Malinda A. Wyatt, 34, 111511 Berlin Rd., Berlin Heights — Refusal
* * *
Not pictured, because they already have been released from jail:
Robert A. King, 41, 57 Baker St., Norwalk — Nonsupport
Danielle E. Stephens, 26, 104 Motson St., Willard — Domestic Violence
Rose M. Stillion, 43, 282 E. Main St., Norwalk — Contempt