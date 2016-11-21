Drugged-driving crashes on the rise

As of mid-October, there had been 3,574 crashes in the state that involved drugs or a combination of drugs and alcohol, up 9 percent from the same point a year ago, according to statistics analyzed by the state Department of Transportation.

The number of drugged-driving crashes is up 25 percent since 2012, according to ODOT.

“We track this because we want to know why are people dying on Ohio roadways and obviously this is a disturbing trend,” said Matt Bruning, ODOT press secretary.

The agency didn’t have a breakdown of which drugs were involved in the crashes but said drugs were a factor in a third of all driver-impaired crashes.

As of this week, Stark County had seen 111 drugged-driving crashes that killed two victims and seriously injured 11 others, according to statistics from ODOT. Stark had 98 crashes in 2013.

In a notable case from this year, a car smashed into Muggswigz Coffee & Tea in downtown Canton in September. Police said the four occupants of the car had used heroin and that the driver had overdosed before the crash.

Reasons for increase

Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Adam Burkhart said there are several reasons for the increase in drugged-driving crashes.

“There’s no question that drug abuse, addiction and impaired driving is going up but our officers are also awakening to that through training,” said Burkhart, who runs Ohio’s drug-recognition-expert program.

Officers have traditionally trained to catch drivers impaired by alcohol. Motorists who were under the influence of other substances were harder to spot.

Since 2011, 5,000 officers across the state have been trained to identify drug-impaired drivers through Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement courses.

Another 183 officers from around the state have gone through more advanced training to become drug-recognition experts who use blood pressure, pulse rate, pupil size, sobriety tests and other tools to verify if a person is impaired and by what category of drug.

Stark County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Ron Springer said the Stark County OVI Task Force has hosted free ARIDE training, which Stark County Mental Health and Addiction Recovery supports with a stipend for departments that send officers.

The Sheriff’s Office and Alliance Police each have an officer trained as a drug-recognition expert.

Raising awareness

ODOT has used electronic freeway signs around the state to warn motorists about drugged driving. The messages also promote Start Talking!, a state initiative that encourages parents and community leaders to talk to children about the dangers of drug use.

While the public is well aware of the state’s opiate crisis, the No. 1 drug that turns up in toxicology reports in Highway Patrol impaired-driving cases is marijuana, Burkhart said. Troopers also catch drivers on cocaine and methamphetamine.

Of the 16,533 impaired-driving cases handled by troopers through mid-September, 1,770 involved drug-impaired drivers, with 833 of those due to marijuana, Burkhart said.

The Highway Patrol encourages anyone who witnesses drug activity or impaired driving to report it to troopers by calling #677.

