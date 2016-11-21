Mom caught driving drunk with three young kids in car, police say

Arminda Lopez Velasquez, 38, of Sandusky, was charged with driving under the influence, no driver’s license and three counts of endangering children.

At 7:06 p.m. Friday, the Norwalk Police Department received a call from the Sandusky post of the state Highway Patrol about a possibly impaired driver. The motorist was southbound on Whittlesey Avenue from Erie County.

The caller reported the driver, later identified as Velasquez, was “all over the road,” Capt. Mike Conney said.

Also, the caller alleged the driver braked when there was no traffic, “went over traffic lanes” and went off the road near Westwind Drive, he added.

Police were given the make and model of the vehicle. Officer Jonathan Craybill saw the vehicle when Velasquez approached Bouscay Avenue.

Conney said the driver turned right onto West Washington Street, where the vehicle jumped the curb, went onto the tree lawn and stopped in the parking lot of Jo & Ed’s Carry Out Inc.

Craybill then contacted Velasquez.

“She had a very strong odor of alcoholic beverages on her breath. He also observed a beer bottle cap on the driver’s seat,” Conney said. “She admitted to drinking.”

Velasquez took and failed some field sobriety tests, the captain added.

She and her children, ages 1, 7 and 15, were transported to the police station. Conney said Velasquez took a breath test and her blood-alcohol content level was .127 percent. The legal limit for drivers is .08 percent.

The children were released to a female, but it’s unclear from the police report how she might know or be related to them. Velasquez was transported to the Huron County Jail.