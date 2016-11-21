Accident sends one to hospital

At about 4:45 p.m. the Norwalk Fire Department, NorthCentral EMS and the State Highway Patrol responded to an accident at the intersection of Ohio 61 and Ohio 601 involving a van and a truck.

The State Highway Patrol reported that one person was transported to Fisher-Titus Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, but the report is still incomplete so no further details were available at the time of press.

Both vehicles sustained severe damage, and one of the drivers, Jeff Kronewitter, of Norwalk, said he believed his truck was “definitely totaled.”

“There’s no font end (any) more,” he said. “She (the other driver) came fast around that corner and hit me.”

Kronewitter, who had no passengers with him, said while he didn’t suffer any serious injuries, the seatbelt and airbag did leave more-minor pains.

The incident remains under investigation.