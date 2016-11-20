Driver trapped in SUV after rollover crash

Huron River Joint Fire District firefighters received a call at 11:18 p.m. Friday for a rollover accident in front of 1448 Washington Road.

“On arrival, we found a SUV on its side after striking a power pole with the driver trapped inside,” Fire Chief Tom Beck said. “We had to use our hydraulic tools to extricate the driver by removing the roof.”

Firefighters also set up a nearby landing zone for a LifeFlight helicopter so that injured driver could be flown to St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo, Beck said.

The fire department sent two trucks and 14 men and remained on the scene until 1:08 a.m. Saturday.

The vehicle was removed by D&K wrecking service.

Other agencies assisting at the scene were North Central EMS, the Huron County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio Edison and the state Highway Patrol, which handled the investigation. No further information is available at this point.