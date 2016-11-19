UPDATE: Man dies from injuries in crash

Zachary T. Warner, 34, died Saturday morning at St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo. The crash remains under investigation and charges are still pending, said troopers with the Norwalk post of the state Highway Patrol.

Warner, 34, of Bucyrus, was one of three men working for Oberlander’s Tree and Landscaping of Bucyrus who were hurt in the accident.

Troopers said two vehicles belonging to Oberlander's — a 2004 International bucket truck and a 2012 Dodge pickup — were parked in the northbound lanes of Ohio 13 just north of U.S. 224 and a flagger was in place behind the vehicles just before 11 a.m.

Warner and two workmates — Calvin J. Hoover, 50, of Tiffin, and Ryan A. Niedermeier, 28, of Bucyrus — were standing near the vehicles, getting ready to trim evergreens along the power lines for Firelands Cooperative Electric Co., when a northbound commercial semi-tractor failed to stop and struck both tree company vehicles and the three men, troopers said.

Upon impact, the semi caught fire and was eventually destroyed.

Josh Grosswiler, who lives on Ohio 13 directly across from the crash site, told the Mansfield News-Journal he called John Jensen, who lives about a half-mile down the road, to come and help. Jensen, who is a tow truck driver, arrived and pulled a tree trimmer from beneath the pickup, he said. Jensen's wife, Kim, assisted in the rescue of the semi cab driver, Grosswiler said.

The Oberlander flagger helped to extinguish flames on one of her co-workers, neighbors at the scene said. She was not injured.

Audine Meinert, 64, who lives on Ohio 13, said a UPS driver and a neighbor woman named Toni also assisted in the rescue.

Meinert heard the crash from inside her home and then saw the explosions.

"When we stepped off the porch flames were just going outward like a bomb exploded," she told the News-Journal.

"The whole thing just exploded," she said of the semi cab and the bucket truck.

The truck driver, William E. Brindle, 62, of Ashland, sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported by North Central EMS to Fisher-Titus Medical Center.

Hoover sustained serious injuries and was flown by Promedica Air to St. Vincent’s.

Niedermeier sustained serious injuries and was transported by North Central EMS to Fisher Titus Medical Center.

Both men have been released from the hospitals.

Ohio 13 remained closed until 5:15 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation by the Norwalk post of Ohio Highway Patrol.

“We’re still working on it (the investigation),” Sgt. Bryan Gockstetter said Friday afternoon. He said someone was on the scene taking measurements, and charges were still pending.

An employee with Knockout Tree Service in New London said his phone was “blowing up” Friday morning with people asking him if that was their company involved.

It was not.