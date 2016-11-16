logo

Amber Alert

11-month-old recovered safely following Amber Alert

Detroit Free Press • Today at 1:00 PM

DETROIT (TNS) — Detroit police issued an Amber Alert late Tuesday for an infant and her non-custodial biological mother.

Savanna Wreford, 11 months, was found safe according to the Detroit Free Press. No further details are available at this time.

She was snatched away from her foster parent about 3 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Moross and I-94, police said.

Savanna was last seen wearing a pink and white jacket and gray pants with flowers, according to police. She was last seen with Markita Dupree, a 33-year-old black woman, 5 foot 4, 115 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and dark complexion, wearing a pink hooded sweatshirt, black jacket, blue jeans and black boots.

Police ask that if anyone sees either Dupree or little Savanna, dial 911 or call 313-596-1616.

