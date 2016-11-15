Sheriff's office, Willard PD recognized for safety

“We are honored to recognize these local departments for their efforts in the Community Traffic Safety Program,” said Lori Cook, AAA east central safety advisor. “Each organization has gone above and beyond the call of duty to make their community a safer place for motorists and residents.”

The Platinum awards were given to “commendable leaders” for their safety efforts and enforcement activities geared towards making communities safer. The recipients of the prestigious awards were: Broadview Heights Police, Euclid Police, Gates Mills Police, Hiram Police, Huron County Sheriff’s Office, Kirtland Police, Kirtland Hills Police, Lyndhurst Police, Mentor Police, Parma Heights Police, South Euclid Police and Westlake Police.

The departments were among hundreds nationwide that participated in the Community Traffic Safety Program recognized by AAA East Central.

Gold awards, the second highest recognition to be given, were awarded to law enforcement agencies in Brook Park, Elyria, Geneva, Highland Heights, Middlefield, Moreland Hills, Russell Township, Solon, Strongsville, Waite Hill and Willowick.

Silver awards were given to Avon Lake, Berea, Canfield, Chardon, Cleveland Heights, Glenwillow, Lake Metroparks Ranger Department, Newton Falls, North Ridgeville, North Royalton, Orange Village, Shaker Heights, South Russell, Streetsboro and Willoughby.

Bronze awards were given to Aurora, Bratenahl, Brecksville, Eastlake, New Middletown, Northeast Ohio Medical University, Pepper Pike, University Heights, Walton Hills, Wellington, Wickliffe and Willard.

Commendations were given to Bedford, Bentleyville, Brady Lake, Lorain and Conneaut.

AAA East Central conducts a variety of free highway safety programs throughout Northeast Ohio focusing on all age groups. The Club also partners with law enforcement and safety agencies on initiatives to improve the safety of the community and local highways.