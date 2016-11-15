Deputies arrest CVS robbery suspect

According to Chief Deputy Dick Grau, deputies responded to a call about 9:20 a.m.

"An individual went into CVS," said Grau. "As I understand, he was looking for a ride and was unable to get a ride. All the sudden, he dashed behind the counter and cleaned out an undetermined amount of cash from the cash register. We subsequently believe he left on foot and at some point was perhaps picked up by another individual and brought to this location on Island Avenue."

Grau confirmed reports the subject originated from neighboring Woodland Centers before traveling to the pharmacy. Grau added the nature of the suspect's reported time at Woodland Centers was unknown.

No one has been injured during the course of the investigation. The chief deputy said deputies have taken an individual into custody but no names have been released at this time.

"We're very pleased to put a quick resolution to this and be able to to do that with no one being hurt and everyone being safe," said Grau. "We worked the case diligently. We were able to get to CVS in a timely fashion and able to get some good intel very quickly thanks to some civilians in the public and were able to get to this (Island Avenue) address and be able to put eyes on it and make an arrest out of it."

