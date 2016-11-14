'Obviously intoxicated' burglar arrested

Marlaya S. Grant, 19, of Sandusky, was arrested stemming from a Rose Avenue incident reported just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

“Basically it appears there was a house party in the area. In a nutshell, she went into the wrong house,” Norwalk Police Sgt. Tom Cook said. “I guess it was a pretty large house party.”

Due to Grant’s possibly intoxicated state, she forcibly entered a house by breaking a screen door and “pushed her way through,” he said.

“She was told to leave and began assaulting the resident … I don’t believe anything was taken,” Cook added. “It looks like there were some superficial injuries.”

North Central EMS responded. Cook said paramedics checked the victim, who declined to be transported.

“She (Grant) obviously was intoxicated. She nearly fell multiple times as she was walked to the cruiser,” the sergeant said.

The suspect apparently didn’t submit to a breath or sobriety test.

Cook said police charged a few people with driving under the influence while at the scene and the party subsequently broke up. No information was available about the DUIs Monday.