Todd Corbin 'revved up and ready to go back to work'

Todd Corbin says cooperation and an open office will be front and center when he takes over Jan. 2 as Huron County Sheriff.

Corbin, an 18-year sheriff’s deputy, defeated two-term sheriff Dane Howard in last Tuesday’s election.

And the voters spoke loud and clear as they elected Corbin by a 7,076-vote margin, 15,655 to 8,579.

“Going into it, I was just hoping for the best,” Corbin said Monday morning. “I was surprised by the first numbers. All I can say is it was a humbling experience when we got the final numbers.

“It’s God’s blessing. It’s either there for you or it is not. It is something you just can’t put into words. I figured I could win, but not by that much.

“By the grace of God I was able to come out on top.”

It was Corbin’s first election and he admitted it was “grueling.”

“Just a lot of moving. A lot of talking,” he said. “I couldn’t have done it without my campaign committee and a lot of help from the Republican party. It was worth it. A lot of great experiences. There is no polling, but you hear things. There is no measuring stick until it is all said and done.

“My wife (Tonya) and my campaign committee all did a great job.”

The Corbins have two children: Tyra, 10, and Tyson, 7.

Corbin will attend sheriff school for two weeks in December before taking office. He will have more training once he begins his new job.

“I’m revved up and ready to go back to work,” he said. “I want to change the department.

"Dane has done a great job, but we have different ideas. Both of us want to provide service. But I think I can do it better.

“I’m looking for some cooperation from other departments we haven’t seen in awhile. There (is) some mending of fences. We have to get cooperation throughout the county. One department can not fix the heroin problem we are facing. Once I take office I want to see that everything behind us is behind us. One team. One fight. That means everybody. ... I just want to help. We have to work together.”

Corbin said he would like to use the facilities at Norwalk High School to bring in people from all of the local departments for some cross training.

“We need to network and share resources with other departments,” he said. “We’re all wearing a badge and a gun. We work for different departments but we are all working to provide service for everybody.”

There has been tension between the Norwalk Police Department and the Huron County Sheriff’s Office in recent years, and Corbin said that will change.

“I’ve always had respect for Chief (Dave) Light,” Corbin said. “The conversation has already taken place. Our job is to assist the police department and I know if I need something I can call Chief Light. And we will help them. We will both grow together for the betterment of the county.”

Corbin said he wants to be there for the people and handle situations the right way.

“Give them some stability and build from there,” he said. “My last resort is to make an arrest. I want to try to solve the problem.

“When you arrest them, you are adding more problems to them.”

Corbin listed his priorities.

“Communicate,” he said. “Open up the frequencies so we can communicate with all of the area departments. Employment. Make sure we have enough people out there and train them. Having a rapport with the community. With the Norwalk Reflector. With the Willard Times-Junction. Have an open office. I have nothing to hide.”

Joe Centers is Reflector managing editor. He can be reached at jcenters@norwalkreflector.com.