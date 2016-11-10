Half a million dollars worth of marijuana seized in traffic stop

On November 7, 2016, at 12:31 p.m., troopers stopped a rented 2016 Chevrolet Suburban, with California registration, for driving in marked lane violation on the Ohio Turnpike (Interstate 80), near milepost 67. Troopers observed criminal indicators and a Patrol drug-sniffing canine alerted to the vehicle. A probable cause search revealed the contraband.

The driver, Michael E. Russo, 27, of Port Chester, N.Y., was incarcerated in the Wood County Jail. Russo was charged with possession and trafficking in drugs, both second-degree felonies.

If convicted, he could face up to 16 years in prison and up to a $30,000 fine.