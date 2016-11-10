Howard plans to 'try on granddad hat'

Howard, a Democrat, is finishing his second term as the sheriff.

He won’t be back for a third term. During Tuesday’s election, voters elected Republican Todd Corbin to be the next sheriff. The former deputy received 15,655 votes — or nearly 64.5 percent — to defeat Howard.

“Obviously this was a very strong Republican election. I do and always will hope the best for our county and citizenry,” Howard said.

Corbin repeatedly has declined to comment after the election.

He worked in the sheriff’s office as a corrections officer and then deputy for a total of 18 years. Howard, by state law, was forced to fire Corbin so he could run for sheriff. Most recently, Corbin has been working as a reserve officer with the Norwalk Police Department.

Howard, of New London, is a Willard High School graduate.

The veteran law-enforcement officer looked back on his career — and what the future may hold for him.

“I have truly enjoyed serving as the sheriff these eight years. I have met some amazing folks in our county. It has been my honor serving (them),” Howard said.

“I am 52 years old with 32 years of service. I am not sure what my next adventure will be. I plan to take some time off, vacation and then decide,” he added.

“With three grandchildren and two more on the way, I think I will start there. Just try on the granddad hat and see how that fits,” Howard said.