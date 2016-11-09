New inmates at the Huron County Jail, Nov. 8, 2016

Nicholas L. Carroll, 21, 5144 U.S. 250 N. — Trafficking in heroin and possession of heroin

Melanie C. Frank, 19, 543 W. Cleveland Road, Huron — Contempt

Crystal M. McFarlin, 31, 520 Milan Ave. — Probation violation

Dustin M. Newmyer, 29, 407 W. Emerald St., Willard — Assault

Justin J. Palumbo, 22, 152 Sinclair St. — Probation violation

Kipp M. Young, 29, 14 Grand Ave. — Probation violation

* * *

Not pictured, because they already have been released from jail:

Riley T. Cullen, 20, 5231 Ohio 303, Wakeman — Disorderly conduct