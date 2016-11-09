Milan post trooper earns criminal patrol award

The troopers who excelled during the third quarter of 2016 were recognized by Col. Paul Pride for their achievements at a ceremony held Nov. 7 at the patrol training academy.

Trooper Christopher H. Beyer, of the Milan post, earned the criminal patrol award, which is for excellence in felony enforcement. He received a certificate and uniform ribbon.

Beyer, of Wellington, became a trooper in November 2004. He earlier served at the Swanton post and had another tenure at the Milan post, which covers the Ohio Turnpike from milepost 80 through 160, near Berea.

In 2011, Beyer worked in the criminal patrol unit. Most recently, he has been at the Milan post since January 2015.

His hometown is Amherst.